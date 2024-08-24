Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

This week in Astana and beyond, Kazinform News Agency presents a roundup of the top headlines that shaped the past seven days in Kazakhstan.

1. Allied Relations Treaty marks beginning of a quality new stage of Kazakh-Tajik cooperation – Tokayev

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon held a press conference discussing strengthening economic ties and the implementation of joint projects.

2. Kazakhstan, China eye grain export issues

Kazakhstan and China are in talks to address issues related to grain exports. The issue was discussed at a meeting of Aidarbek Saparov, Kazakhstan's Minister of Agriculture, and Wang Jianjun, Director of the Department of Economy and Trade of China’s National Development and Reforms Commission.

3. Foreign media on Kazakhstan: What will the construction of a nuclear power plant bring to Kazakhstan? Kazakhstan and China collaborate to build moon base

Following the recent news such as Kazakhstan’s plans to build a nuclear power plant, its collaboration with China on a lunar base, and a Thai company’s investment in a fish-processing plant, Kazinform News Agency invites to read our weekly review of international media coverage about Kazakhstan.

4. International Dog Show: 2,700 Tazy canines registered in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan recently hosted an international dog show, showcasing Tazy and other breeds of dogs. About 260 dogs from Kazakhstan and neighboring countries took part in the show, where 30 of them were Tazy dogs from all over the country.

5. Paris 2024 Paralympic Games: Interesting sports facts about Team Kazakhstan

As Kazakhstan prepares for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, several interesting facts about the team have been shared.

6. Kazakhstan adds two new holidays to calendar

Kazakhstan has introduced two new national holidays to its calendar. February 2 marks the National Print Day, while the National Radio Workers’ Day is observed on October 1.

7. Team Kazakhstan grabs 4 medals at 2024 European Junior Olympiad in Informatics

Kazakhstani schoolchildren made a strong showing at the 2024 European Junior Olympiad in Informatics, winning four medals. Hosted by Moldova, the competition brought together around 200 school students from 50 countries of the world.

8. Cardiff University to open its campus in Astana

Cardiff University is set to open a new campus in Astan. The first goal set to Cardiff University is to train teachers in accordance with the international standards.

9. Kazakh theatres participate in prestigious festival in Scotland

Several Kazakh theatres took part in a prestigious festival in Scotland, showcasing the rich cultural traditions of Kazakhstan on an international stage. Founded in 1947, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival serves as an important platform for theatrical, musical, and comedic performances, providing artists with unique opportunities for international recognition.

10.Kazakh beatmaker Eraholic releases new track with Rosalía

Kazakh beatmaker Erahomic, who also works as a biology teacher in the Abay region, has prepared a beat for the singer Rosalía in a new track with a member of the popular group Blackpink.