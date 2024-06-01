Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

This week in Astana and beyond, Kazinform News Agency presents a roundup of the top headlines that shaped the past seven days in Kazakhstan.

1. Floods in Kazakhstan: over 5,000 people remain in evacuation centers

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan provides an update on the flood situation. While 63,009 people have returned home, 5,307 individuals remain in evacuation centers. Efforts include pumping out over 27.3 million cubic meters of melt water and laying over 8.1 million bags and 1.5 million tons of inert material.

2. Kazakhstan marks International Children’s Day

In Kazakhstan, the International Children's Day is celebrated on June 1 with a variety of public events - concerts, children's drawing competitions, free distribution of ice cream and much more. Authorities constantly take measures to form child-friendly environment in the country.

3. Kazakhstan and Singapore: Forging promising partnership between two middle powers of Asia

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's visit to Singapore focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two countries. A special report by Silk Way TV channel delved into the event, shedding light on future prospects of collaboration.

4. Celebrating 800 years of the Ulus of Jochi: Historical studies and revelations

This year marks Kazakhstan's celebration of the 800th anniversary of Ulus of Jochi, a significant event that holds both historical and cultural importance. The period symbolizes the ancient roots of the country and attracts global interest from scientists and historians. However, despite its significance, the history of Ulus of Jochi remains insufficiently studied, with many aspects requiring revision due to contradictions between Soviet data and medieval sources.

5. Fate of nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan to be decided at nationwide referendum – President

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that the fate of Kazakhstan's nuclear power plant will be decided through a nationwide referendum. Tokayev highlighted the potential electricity deficit and suggested nuclear energy as a solution, considering Kazakhstan's abundant uranium resources. However, he emphasized the importance of thorough public discussions and professional deliberations before making a decision.

6. Foreign media on Kazakhstan: Middle powers have the power to save multilateralism, Kazakhstan and EU seek increase in trade of agricultural products

The weekly review of foreign media coverage about Kazakhstan offers insights into various aspects of the country's development and engagement with the international community.

7. “You resound in memory”: premiere of Maxim Fadeev’s song dedicated to Saltanat Nukenova

Famous Russian composer and producer Maxim Fadeev announced the premiere of his new song 'Salta' on his Instagram page, dedicated to the memory of Saltanat Nukenova who was tragically murdered by her common-law husband, former Minister of National Economy Kuandyk Bishimbayev. Social media users expressed gratitude for the song, seeing it as a tribute not only to Nukenova but to all victims of violence against women.

8. French films to be screened in Kazakh language for the first time

The Week of French premieres in Kazakhstan marks the first-time screening of French films dubbed in the Kazakh language. Scheduled for October, this event aims to promote popular French cinema across Kazakhstan. Following the screenings, there are plans for reciprocal actions, including the promotion of Kazakh films in France and the exchange of experts between the National Centre for Cinema and the Moving Image (CNC) and Kazakhstan.

9. Eduard Kim wins gold medal at World Artistic Swimming Cup in Canada

Kazakhstan’s Eduard Kim claimed gold medal at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Markham, Canada. He won 204.3900 points in men’s solo technical program, and got his gold award.

10.19-year-old Kazakh athlete wins world championship in traditional archery

Astana resident, 19-year-old Aykorkem Batikhan, an athlete of the Kazakhstan national team in traditional archery, became the world champion at the “Fetih Kupası” tournament in Istanbul. In the 50cm Puta target race over 50m, Aykorkem Batikhan achieved this historic victory. About 300 athletes from 20 countries took part in the 12th international tournament Fetih Kupası.