Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

This week in Astana and beyond, Kazinform News Agency presents a roundup of the top headlines that shaped the past seven days in Kazakhstan.

1. 104 years of Kazinform: the path to international media agency

Kazinform has evolved into an international media organization over its 104-year history. The agency has expanded its coverage and reach, playing a significant role in promoting Kazakhstan's image abroad. We invite you to read about the history of Kazinform News Agency.

2. Foreign media on Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan prepared strategic partnership program until 2034, Astana prepares to welcome visitors in run-up to the 5th World Nomad Games

Kazinform News Agency invite you to read our weekly review of international media coverage about Kazakhstan.

3. Jorge Urbiola reflects on Kazakhstan-Spain cooperation: strategic partnership continues to grow from railways to cultural diplomacy

The former Ambassador of Spain to Kazakhstan Jorge Urbiola in an exclusive interview with Kazinform News Agency highlighted the growing strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Spain, emphasizing cooperation in areas such as transportation, petrochemicals, and cultural diplomacy. The relationship between the two nations continues to strengthen, benefiting from mutual interests and shared global perspectives.

4. National Bank names major obstacles to doing business in Kazakhstan

In a survey conducted by the National Bank, 3,401 companies highlighted the main challenges they face in business. The most cited issue was the state of the economy, followed closely by market competition, taxes, a shortage of skilled workers, and difficulties in finding buyers.

5. Air Astana to launch direct flights to Vietnam

Air Astana, Kazakhstan's flagship airline, announced the launch of direct flights to Vietnam. The company reminds that the nationals of Kazakhstan can stay in Vietnam for up to 30 days without visas.

6. Kazakh scientists create oldest dog breeds database

Kazakhstani scientists have developed a comprehensive database of ancient dog breeds. The project research advisor is a professor of the Archeology, Ethnology and Museology Faculty of the Kazakh National University, a candidate of historical sciences, Tattigul Kartayeva.

7. Euronews Central Asian office to be opened in Kazakh capital

Euronews, a European television news network, is set to open a Central Asian office in Astana, Kazakhstan. The network plans to launch several programs, including Modern Nomads about Kazakh art and culture, East-West Relationship focusing on business and economics, and Voice from Central Asia featuring interviews with prominent regional figures. They will also provide training and master classes for local media professionals.

8. Kazakhstan and Egypt: New horizons in tourism cooperation

Kazakhstan and Egypt are exploring new opportunities for cooperation in tourism, aiming to boost mutual tourist flows. Discussions include promoting cultural exchanges and developing joint tourism packages to attract more visitors to both countries.

9. Kazakhstan and Greece develop culture and tourism cooperation

The Municipality of Aristotle in Halkidiki and the city of Almaty launched a networking initiative. This collaboration, part of the “Aristotelous Events” celebrating Aristotle and Alexander the Great's journey to Asia, aims to foster cooperation between Kazakhstan and Greece in culture, tourism, and education by promoting traditions, music, and cuisine.

10.Dairy to South Korea and horse meat to Japan: what and where else Kazakhstan exports

We invite readers to explore Kazakhstan's diverse export landscape, where the country is expanding its reach by exporting dairy products to South Korea and horse meat to Japan, among other key markets.