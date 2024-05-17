Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

This week in Astana and beyond, Kazinform News Agency presents a roundup of the top headlines that shaped the past seven days in Kazakhstan.

1. Kazakhstan and Malaysia sign agreements worth USD 350 mln

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim held the Kazakhstan-Malaysia Investment Roundtable with the participation of business communities and scientific circles. The parties shared views on the prospects for bolstering cooperation in priority economic sectors.

2. Kazakhstan and South Korea intend to expand cooperation in green economy

Kazakh Ambassador Nurgali Arystanov met with South Korean Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Climate Change, Kim Hyoeun, to discuss bilateral cooperation on climate change initiatives.

They focused on preventing forest fires, efficient water resource management, and advanced waste processing technologies. The discussions emphasized green projects and the use of alternative energy sources.

3. President signs law prohibiting foreign pedophiles from entering Kazakhstan

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the Law “On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on improvement of legislation in migration and correctional system.

As per the law, foreigners convicted of crimes against sexual inviolability of minors will be banned from entering Kazakhstan and acquisition of Kazakhstan nationality.

4. First Kazakh woman conquers Everest

The Kazakh Everest Team, including Major Maksut Zhumayev and climber Anar Burasheva, successfully summited Mount Everest on May 12. This marks Zhumayev's third ascent and Burasheva's first, making her the first Kazakh woman to reach the peak.

Despite facing a snowstorm at over 8,000 meters, the team persevered, with only climbers from five countries achieving the summit.

5. How the Middle Corridor is changing the global economy: The role of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan, in collaboration with Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, is actively engaged in enhancing their shared transportation capabilities, especially via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR). This article investigates the evolving trade routes across Eurasia.

6. Guilty of murder and torture: Kuandyk Bishimbayev sentenced to 24 years in prison

The trial of ex-economy minister Kuandyk Bishimbayev ended on May 13. He was convicted guilty of torture and murder of his wife Saltanat Nukenova and sentenced to 24 years in prison. Kuandyk Bishimbayev will serve his sentence in a maximum security institution. Bakhytzhan Baizhanov was sentenced to 4 years in prison.

7. Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations reveals major reasons of wildfires

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan has revealed that one thousand cases of life-threatening forest fires, four thousand steppe fires and spontaneous combustions are recorded annually countrywide.

According to the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, a lightning discharge as well as a transition of steppe fires and combustions to the forest fund lands are the main reasons of more than half wildfires.

8. Technovation Girls 2024 platform reports record number of participants from Kazakhstan

The regional final of Technovation Girls Kazakhstan took place in Almaty on May 12, breaking records with 2,345 applicants, placing Kazakhstan among the top three countries worldwide for submissions. Forty-four teams presented 159 mobile app projects addressing social issues like domestic violence, safety, education, and cybersecurity.

The event attracted around 300 participants, including finalists, mentors, and judges.

9. Kazakhstan beats Croatia in Socca EuroCup-2024 final, wins champion's title for 2nd consecutive year

On May 12, Kazakhstan’s national team defeated Croatia in the final of Socca EuroCup-2024 international tournament in Chișinău, Moldova. The match ended with Kazakhstan’s win with the score of 3:0. This became Kazakhstan's second consecutive win at the Socca EuroCup tournament. Last year, the national team defeated Romania in the final event.

10.Symbolism of national carpet in metamodernist artist’s work

The Sal-Seri Gallery in Astana is hosting an exhibition titled "Transformation and Revival" featuring the works of metamodernist artist Aruhan (Gauhar Bisengalieva). Aruhan's unique art integrates felt and natural materials, blending modern techniques with ancient felting traditions. Her central motif, the national carpet, symbolizes her identity.