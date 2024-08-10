Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

This week in Astana and beyond, Kazinform News Agency presents a roundup of the top headlines that shaped the past seven days in Kazakhstan.

1. Heads of Central Asian countries arrive in Akorda

The heads of Central Asian countries have arrived at Akorda, the Presidential Palace of Kazakhstan, to participate in a significant regional summit. The heads of state who arrived in the Akorda to participate in the top-level meeting were greeted by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan.

2. Central Asian Five a group of self-sufficient countries in the very heart of the Eurasian continent – President Tokayev

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed an opinion in his article “The Renaissance of Central Asia: On the path towards sustainable development and prosperity” on the importance of the "Central Asian Five". He notes the deepening of interstate relations and the region's growing influence in international organizations.

3. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Approves 2029 National Development Plan of Kazakhstan

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has approved Kazakhstan's 2029 National Development Plan, focusing on sustainable economic growth and improving the quality of life. The Plan outlines the priorities of Kazakhstan’s development in a midterm outlook.

4. Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to Sign Strategic Partnership Development Program for Next 10 Years

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are set to sign a ten-year strategic partnership development program, covering a broad range of cooperation areas.

5. President Tokayev Calls for Expanding Transport Cooperation in Central Asia

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the need to enhance transport cooperation within Central Asia. He prioritized improvement of transport service, expansion of transit capacities and efficient use of the regional transit and logistics potential in Central Asian nations transit and transport sector cooperation.

6. Boxer Nurbek Oralbay wins silver for Kazakhstan at 2024 Paris Games

Kazakhstani boxer Nurbek Oralbay won a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the men’s 80kg category. In the final bout, he fought against Oleksandr Khyzhniak from Ukraine and lost to him by a split decision of judges.

7. 2024 Paris Games: Demeu Zhadrayev Wins Greco-Roman Wrestling Silver

Kazakhstan’s Greco-Roman wrestler Demeu Zhadrayev won the 2024 Paris Olympics silver in the men’s 77kg. In the final fight, Zhadrayev lost to Japanese fighter Nao Kusaka 2:5.

8. Kazakhstan's Gymnast Nariman Kurbanov Claims Men's Pommel Horse Silver at 2024 Olympics

Kazakhstan's gymnast Nariman Kurbanov brings Kazakhstan a silver medal at the ongoing Olympic Games in Paris. Kazakhstani gymnast Nariman Kurbanov won the men's pommel horse silver after scoring 15,433 points.

9. There Are Plans for Cooperation with Kazakhstani Companies: President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso

Denis Sassou Nguesso in exclusive interview with Kazinform News Agency told about plans for BRICS, cooperation with Kazakhstan and oil and gas businesses.

10.Zakovat Int’l Intellectual Games Take Place in Astana

The international intellectual games "Zakovat" were held in Astana with teams from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan faced one another. Addressing the opening of the Zakovat intellectual games, Kazakh State Counselor Yerlan Karin pointed out the robustness of friendship between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan and development of political and economic ties.