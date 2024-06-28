Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

This week in Astana and beyond, Kazinform News Agency presents a roundup of the top headlines that shaped the past seven days in Kazakhstan.

1. Referendum on NPP construction to be held in autumn 2024 - President Tokayev

Kazakhstan will hold a referendum in autumn 2024 to explore the issue of construction of a nuclear power plant. The decision aims to involve the public in addressing the country's energy needs and safety concerns.

2. President Tokayev presents state prizes to journalists

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded state honors to several journalists, acknowledging their dedication and significant contributions to the media industry.

3. Almaty welcomes top global business minds for the biggest forum in Central Asia

Almaty hosts the largest business forum in Central Asia, drawing prominent global business leaders to discuss trends, opportunities, and challenges in the region. Organizers are already known for the Nobel Fest forum, which in April of this year brought together leading experts and Nobel prize winners in the field of medicine as well as the National Teacher’s Award.

4. Why investing in healthcare in Central Asia, including Kazakhstan, is vitally significant: Interview with WHO Regional Director Hans Kluge

In an exclusive interview with Kazinform, WHO Regional Director Hans Kluge stresses the vital significance of healthcare investments in Central Asian countries today, emphasising Kazakhstan's crucial role and the key areas that require outside financing.

5. UN Sec-Gen Antonio Guterres says will attend SCO summit in Astana

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres confirmed his attendance at the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Astana. Guterres emphasized the importance of international cooperation and the role of the SCO in promoting regional stability and development.

6. On uranium, presidential elections and relations with Kazakhstan - exclusive interview with Ambassador of Iran to Kazakhstan

In an exclusive interview, the Iranian ambassador to Kazakhstan discussed key issues such as installing additional uranium centrifuges, upcoming presidential elections, and the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two nations.

7. Kazakhstan emerges as a key destination for Chinese tourists this summer

Kazakhstan has emerged as a popular destination for Chinese tourists this summer, with a significant increase in visitors. Travel website ForwardKeys’ data suggests an impressive growth in travel from China, expected to outpace even the robust increases seen in countries like Singapore and Malaysia.

8. 89 countries confirm their participation in V World Nomad

Eighty-nine countries have confirmed their participation in the V World Nomad Games, showcasing traditional sports and cultural heritage. The V World Nomad Games will be held in Astana on September 8-13.

9. Amir Zakirov - first Kazakh B-Boy to perform at 2024 Olympic Games breaking competition

Amir Zakirov will make history as the first Kazakh B-Boy to compete in the breaking competition at the 2024 Olympic Games. Zakirov secured his 2024 Paris quota place at the Olympic Qualifier Series Budapest, where he finished second having lost to B-Boy Lee from the Netherlands.

10.Kazakhstan secures six medals at Asian Wrestling Championships

Kazakhstan's wrestlers secured six medals at the Asian Wrestling Championships. All six medals were bronze ones. Kazakhstan’s Saniya Soltangali (up to 49 kg), Madkhiya Usmanova (up to 53 kg), Anna Stratan (up to 57 kg), Uldana Tleukhan (up to 65 kg), Zeynep Elamas (up to 69 kg), and Akbota Kadir (up to 73 kg) claimed bronze.