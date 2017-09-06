Week of China's Shandong Province kicks off at Astana EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The week dedicated to Shandong, one of the most densely populated Chinese provinces, has started within the Expo 2017 in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.



"Today, we are holding the week of Shandong Province, which is the last of the 23 provinces participating in the Expo 2017," said Wang Jinzhen, the Vice Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, opening the Shandong Province Week in the Chinese Pavilion of the Expo 2017 International Specialized Exhibition.

According to him, the province of Shandong situated on the east coast of China is one of the most densely populated and economically developed regions of the country. Charge d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Kazakhstan Liu Jianping said that the region ranks 3rd in terms of production volumes in China. In 2016, the region's GDP exceeded $1 trillion, the average GDP per capita was over $10,000 there.



"Shandong Province is a beautiful and unique place in China. It has a rich history and culture, beautiful scenery and convenient geographical location. Its development is on the rise. The Province of Shandong is one of the most significant cradles of the Chinese culture. It is the birthplace of Confucius, Mencius, and other philosophers," she highlighted.

Various events, performances, and exhibitions of the Shandong Province Week will be held at the Expo within the next three days - from 6th to 8th September in the Pavilion of China.

