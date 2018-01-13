Week of Hockey Stars: Barys captain Dawes voted for best attempt in shoot-out

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Captain of HC Barys Nigel Dawes got the vote for the best attempt in the shoot-out at the 2018 KHL Master Show during the 2018 Week of Hockey Stars in Astana, Kazinform has learnt from SPORT.INFORM.KZ.

Dawes was dressed as the ‘hat-trick king' during the competition. He entered the skating rink flanked by young hockey players from the Barys hockey school.



Team Chernyshev won the KHL All-Star Game last year and Dawes hopes his division will be able to repeat the success in Astana.



He also took time to thank fans for their support.