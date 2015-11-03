Week of Innovations to be held in Kazakhstan Nov 9-13

ASTANA. KAZINFORM During the period from November 9 through November 13 the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan will hold the Week of Innovations.

The Week of Innovations is a number of key events of the Ministry, which will start in Almaty and will finish in Astana during the International Innovation Forum.

As is known, provision of favorable ecosystem of innovations is a fundamental resource of building new knowledge-based economy. Amid the world financial crisis and global challenges, Kazakhstan searches for unique opportunities of attraction of knowledge, promising projects and investment. Constant inflow of highly-skilled personnel, young scholars, inventors, innovators, engineers and rationalizers is of great importance for Kazakhstan economy now.

The goal of the Week of Innovations is to present Kazakhstan as a new regional innovation hub offering most favorable potential for attraction of new players of technological business communities from various parts of the world and of the country.

The events are organized with the participation of Autonomous Cluster Fund of the Almaty Tech Garden and JSC National Agency for Technological Development.

Week of Innovations Program:

November 9. The Week of Innovations will start in Almaty with workshops for young innovators for preparing for annual Startup Day.

November 10. Kazakh-British Technical University. Specially appointed jury consisting of local and international experts will select the most promising new energy projects. The best startup projects will be recommended for further funding by the government and investors.

November 11. Showcase of the projects of the Innovative Technologies Park and official inauguration of the Almaty Tech Garden.

November 12. Astana. International Innovation Forum "Kazakhstan - New Global Innovation Hub" (TechConnect.Tech).

This is a key event and the biggest innovation forum in Central Asia. The forum is expected to bring together around 1,500 guests including 40 international experts, 150 best start-upers, around 100 foreign venture capital funds, and investors from the CIS countries, U.S. and Europe.

The program of the Forum includes a plenary session, master-classes from the best experts of the Silicon Valley.

The Forum will offer also exhibition zones for the showcase of domestic and foreign startup projects and prospective innovation ideas. A special section will be devoted to the renewable energy projects on the threshold of the Astana Expo-2017. The Forum envisages also $25,000 prize for the best startup team (Startup Battle).

November 13. Astana. Joint Conference of the Autonomous Cluster Fund of the Almaty Tech Garden and IBM on "How to Survive and Grow Business in Crisis"