TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:02, 25 September 2020 | GMT +6

    Weekend without precipitation forecast for Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather mostly without precipitation is expected in Kazakhstan this weekend, September 26-28, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Kazakhstan’s national weather agency said in a statement that the northwestern cyclone will dictate the weather conditions in three upcoming days countrywide. Only some portions of northeastern Kazakhstan will observe precipitation, mostly in the form of scattered showers.

    Parts of Kazakhstan will see patches of fog, gusty wind. Dust storm is forecast for southern regions of the country.


    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
