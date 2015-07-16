Weekly agricultural fairs held in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Agricultural fairs for residents and guests of Astana are held every week on weekends in three places in the city. Manufacturers and suppliers from Astana and nearby districts of Akmola region take part in the fairs.

The agricultural fairs are held in markets on Abylai-khan, Sauran streets and Zhenis avenue.

On every weekend the residents and guests of Astana can buy fruits and vegetables at a good price.

As the department of agriculture of Astana informs, 26 fairs have already been held in Astana and 273.5 tons of products have been sold totaling KZT 82.9 mln.