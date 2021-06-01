Weekly COVID-19 case count down 8.8% in W Kazakhstan

URALSK. KAZINFORM – The number of COVID-19 cases has fallen by 8.8% in West Kazakhstan region over the past week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to West Kazakhstan region’s health office, 56 fresh COVID-19 cases and 112 recoveries have been registered in the region in the past 24 hours.

Since the beginning of 2021 a total of 13,337 people have contracted the virus in the region, including 7,508 in Uralsk city, 1,838 in Baitereksk district, and 1,496 in Borlinsk district.

362 COVID-19 patients are being treated at 18 infectious diseases hospitals, including 32 in intensive care units, in the region. Of the total number of COVID-19 patients, 285 are treated at five hospitals in Uralsk city. 1,444 COVID-19 beds are on standby in the region.

13 COVID-19 PCR testing laboratories operate in the region, which carried out 3,144 tests in the past 24 hours.

The region has reported a total of 22,558 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. 17,681 have so far recovered from COVID-19 in the region. The death toll stands at 338.

The number of people vaccinated with the first COVID-19 vaccine component stands at 68,458 and that of people given both components of COVID-19 vaccines stands at 31,696.