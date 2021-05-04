Weekly COVID-19 case count drops 2% - Kazakh Health Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of COVID-19 cases has dropped by 2% over the past week in Kazakhstan, Health Minister Alexei Tsoi told a government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Pointing out that the number of COVID-19 cases was almost the same in the past three weeks, Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi said that there has been a 2% drop in coronavirus cases over the past week. According to him, the number of COVID-19 deaths has been at the previous week’s level.

He went on to say that the COVID-19 bed occupancy stands at 42% and ICU occupancy – 28% in the country, noting that high levels of hospital bed occupancy reported in Nur-Sultan city – 60%, Almaty city – 57%, Kyzylorda region – 59%, and Almaty region – 56%.

Bed occupancy in intensive care units stands at 62% in Nur-Sultan city as well as West Kazakhstan region. The figure is said to stand at 52% in Almaty city.

Earlier at the session the Kazakh health minister said that nine areas of the country, including Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent cities, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, and Pavlodar regions are in the high-risk COVID-19 «red zone», with the latter two moving into the ‘red zone’ last week.