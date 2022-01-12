Weekly COVID-19 infection growth rate rises to 0.05% in Almaty rgn

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – The weekly COVID-19 infection growth rate has increased in Almaty region, edging up to 0.05% from 0.02%, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the sanitary epidemiological control department of Almaty region, the total number of coronavirus cases stands at 58,049, of which 43,484 are symptomatic, in the region.

Almaty region has reported 69 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, 60 of which are symptomatic and nine are asymptomatic. The incidence rate stands at 2,662.9 per 100 thousand people.

As of January 12, 949,322 people, including 37,278 12-17-year-olds, 2,794 pregnant women and 7,169 nursing mothers, have received the first component of COVID-19 vaccines and 854,304 people, including 9,836 teens aged 12-17, 797 pregnant women and 1,857 nursing mothers, have been given both components in Almaty region.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.