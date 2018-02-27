WEF Global Competitiveness Report: Kazakhstan among countries with lowest HIV prevalence rate

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is listed among the countries with low HIV prevalence rate in the latest Global Competitiveness Report of the World Economic Forum, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to the press service of the country's Center for AIDS Prevention and Control.

According to the report, HIV prevalence in the age group 15-49 years in Kazakhstan is 0.2%, while the world average is 1.6%.

According to the Republican Center for AIDS Prevention and Control, over the past 5 years, new HIV infections have decreased 200% and over the past 10 years, deaths in HIV-positive people decreased 160%, and the mother-to-child transmission decreased 300%, HIV testing coverage grew 150% times - one in six people in the country know their HIV status.