Weightlifter Anatoliy Savelyev wins 2 medals in Asian Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the first competition day of the Asian Junior and Youth Weightlifting Championships in Kathmandu (Nepal) the Kazakh national team has taken two medals at once, according to the website of the Weightlifting Federation.

"Among the young men in the 62 kg category, Kazakh weightlifter Anatoliy Savelyev became the leader, having lifted a total of 280 (128 + 152) kilograms. The same result brought him 'silver' among the senior participants - juniors under 20 years old. In the struggle, he lost only to Chinese Xiao Сiming with 287 (137 + 150) kilograms," the report said.

Today, at 6.15pm Karina Kuzganbayeva, 17-year-old representative of Kazakhstan, will get into the platform of the Asian Championships in the category of 69 kg (group A).