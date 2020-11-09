EN
    18:16, 09 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Weightlifter from Akmola rgn clinches gold at Kazakhstan Weightlifting Championship

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – Weightlifters from Akmola region have scooped four medals at the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Championship among juniors and youth, Kazinform reports.

    Karina Kuzganbayeva hauled gold in the 87kg weight category by lifting 214 kg (94+120).

    Viktoriya Novikova (76kg weight class), Alexander Sakhnov (96kg weight class) and Sergei Palagin (109 kg) class collected bronze medals.

    The Kazakhstan Weightlifting Championship among juniors and youth was held in an online format due to the coronavirus pandemic this year.


