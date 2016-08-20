Weightlifter Karina Goricheva plans to move up in weight class

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani weightlifter Karina Goricheva, who won the bronze medal of the Olympic Games in the 63 kg weight class in weightlifting, shared his impressions from the Games.

Today, the weightlifter along with the other representatives of the national weightlifting team of Kazakhstan arrived in Almaty. Karina's family and friends welcomes her in the airport.

"We were happy when we found out that she won the medal. Karina is a very kind, caring girl, we are very happy for her," Karina's mama said.

"I assess my performance as excellent. The first Olympic tournament and the won bronze medal as a result, I think it's good. Not everyone can deserve the right to go to the Olympic Games and then win a medal there. I think I needed to be more confident about my strength to win the gold medal. I will correct all the mistakes. The Olympic Games is a great experience," K. Goricheva noted.

She also told that she would be resting till January, and then she plans to start training for participation in the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Karina also added that she would move up to the 69 kg weight class.