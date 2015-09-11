Weightlifter Rustem Sybai wins Asian Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani weightlifter Rustem Sybai has won a landslide victory at the Asian Championships in Thailand in the weight category up to 94 kilograms.

In total our athlete lifted 383 kg (167 + 216). He became third in snatch and first in clean and jerk. According to Weightlifting Federation of Kazakhstan, another representative of Kazakhstan women's team Maira Faizullayeva performed in the category up to 69 kg. She won "bronze" lifting 226 (125 + 101) kg. Thus, Kazakhstan's team grabbed three gold (Rustem Sybai, Aydar Kazov, Yermek Omirtay) and three bronze medals (Faina Sivanbayeva, Assem Sadykova, Maira Faizullayeva).