    20:10, 22 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Weightlifter S. Saduakassova won bronze medal in Fuzhou

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani athlete Saule Saduakassova (63 kg) won the bronze medal at the International Weightlifting Federation Grand Prix in Chinese Fuzhou.

    Saule totaled 208 kg. She had the result of 90 kg in snatch and 118 kg in clean and jerk, the press service of the Weightlifting Federation of Kazakhstan informs.

    Chinese athlete Chen Guiming took the first place with 235 kg in total and Russian Natalia Khlestkina was second with 220 kg.

