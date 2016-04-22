Weightlifters Almas Uteshev and Zhasulan Kydyrbayev banned from Olympics-2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani weightlifters Almas Uteshev and Zhasulan Kydyrbayev will not participate in the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, said Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Muhamediuly.

The Minister stressed that one of them was suspended from the sport for one year, and the second - for two years.

In addition, he said that the size of Olympic prizes remain unchanged. For gaining first place an athlete will receive $250 thousand, the second place - $ 150 thousand, and the third - $ 75 thousand.