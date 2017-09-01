Welcome to Astana road show held in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Astana Convention Bureau, a Kazakhstan-based company, with the assistance of the Kazakh Embassy in China, has organized "Welcome to Astana" road show on August 31, Kazinform correspondent in China reports.

The event was attended by tour operators of the two countries, as well as national carriers Air Astana and Air China.

Over 20 Chinese travel agencies got to know Astana city's potential for tourism, the major tour packages, visa and other aspects. The organizers showed videos about the capital of Kazakhstan and presented Kazakh ethnic foods.

The next stage of the road show will be held on September 2 in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province of China.

Recall that China holds the top spot in terms of the outbound tourism rankings. In 2016, 135 million Chinese tourists traveled outside China, spending $261 billion (12% higher as compared to 2015).

Presently, Kazakhstan seeks to provide Chinese tourists with best conditions for visiting our country with pleasure. It is the memorandum on simplifying group tourist trips to Kazakhstan for Chinese citizens (ADS Agreement), signed in December 2015, that significantly boosted the development of tourism cooperation between the two countries.

In fact, 2017 has been declared the Year of China Tourism in Kazakhstan.