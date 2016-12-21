'Welcome to Kazakhstan. Country of Nomads' exhibition held in Delhi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On December 21, 2016 with the assistance of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in India an interactive tourist exhibition on the theme «Welcome to Kazakhstan. Country of nomads» was held in Delhi. Exhibition was organized by the Department of Tourism of Akimat of Almaty and two leading tour operators of both countries «Global Air» (Mrs. Gulden Ospanova, General director) and «Holiday Merchants» (Mr. Vikas Khanduri, Chief executive officer).





The exhibition was attended by over 150 people, among whom were representatives of the local tourism businesses and associations (such as IATO, TAAI, ADTOI and others), as well as generally interested and wishing to visit Kazakhstan Indian tourists. Participants had the opportunity to get information about tourist opportunities of Kazakhstan and the various tourist destinations in the region.





In his speech, Ambassador Bulat Sarsenbayev noted high dynamics of development of tourist cooperation between the two countries. According to the announced information the volume of tourist flow from India to Kazakhstan increased by 35% in comparison with the last year. Indian tourists are mainly attracted by the cultural and educational vacation in the cities such as Almaty and Astana. Ambassador also noted that the international exhibition "EXPO" will undoubtedly become the main event of 2017, and that it is a good reason to reveal Kazakhstan for tourists from India.





Also a comprehensive information on the forthcoming World Winter Universiade 2017 in Almaty, as well as other popular touristic destinations of Kazakhstan were presented to the exhibitors.





On the sidelines of the event Ambassador B.Sarsenbayev gave an interview to the leading travel publications as «Travel trade journal», «Travel news digest», «Travel Biz Monitor», «Hospitality biz», «Corporate traveler», «The Financial Express» and «Travel TV news», Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in India.