TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:01, 20 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Welcoming ceremony of Frank-Walter Steinmeier held in Akorda

    Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The official welcoming ceremony of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was held in the Akorda presidential residence, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    The head of the guard of honor gave a welcoming report to the presidents of Kazakhstan and Germany. The national anthems of the two states were played.

    Recall that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will hold bilateral talks with his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier on the margins of his state visit to Kazakhstan.

    As part of his state visit to Kazakhstan, Frank-Walter Steinmeier is also expected to pay a visit to Mangistau region to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Kazakh-Germany Institute of Engineering.


    Akorda presidential residence Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Germany Kazakhstan and EU President of Kazakhstan Diplomacy
