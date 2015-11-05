EN
    09:16, 05 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Well-known athlete dies in road accident in E Kazakhstan

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - A well-known Kazakhstani athlete Andrei Sokolov has died in a road accident in East Kazakhstan region, YK-news.kz reports.

    The accident happened 30 kilometers away from Ust-Kamenogorsk on October 31. The 23-year-old freestyle practitioner reportedly died when he lost control of his car and it ended up in a road ditch. According to reports, he was driving while intoxicated. Head coach of Kazakhstan's Freestyle team Yelena Kruglykhina said Sokolov had been training to represent Kazakhstan at the 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty.

