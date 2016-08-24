EN
    11:12, 24 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Well-known businesswoman Liliya Rakh to be in custody till September 27

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Well-known businesswoman Liliya Rakh is arrested and will be in custody for two months, the press service of the city court informed to a Kazinform correspondent.

    "The arrest is sanctioned for two months, till September 27," the press service said.

    As was earlier informed, Liliya Rakh was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a person in collusion with a group of individuals and using life-threatening force motivated by greed.

     

