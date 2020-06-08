Well-known economist joins Kazakh Ministry of Labor

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Well-known economist Olzhas Tuleuov has taken the post of Vice President at the Human Resources Development Center under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry’s press service.

Earlier, he served as managing director at the private entity called the Applied Economics Research Center.

A native of Karaganda region, Olzhas Tuleuov graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University's High School of Economics and Business. He did internships and university extension courses at Woosong University's SolBridge International School of Business in the Republic of Korea, Russia's Central Bank, national banks of the Czech Republic and Switzerland, as well as at the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

He was a leading and principal analyst at the National Bank of Kazakhstan's Department of Research and Statistics, an active contributor to rolling out and implementing the inflation targeting policy in Kazakhstan.

Since February 2020, he has been a member of the Center for Analyzing and Monitoring Socio-Economic Reforms under the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.