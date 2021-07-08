EN
    Well-known film director Satybaldy Narymbetov passes away

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Well-known film director, writer, screenwriter and actor Satybaldy Narymbetov passed away at the age of 75, the Culture and Sports Ministry reports.

    Satybaldy Narymbetov is the soviet and Kazakhstani film director, script writer, merited figure of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan.

    He was born on March 8 in 1946 in South Kazakhstan. Narymbetov graduated from the All-Russian State Institute of Cinematography in 1969.

    Among the films he directed are Mustafa Shokai, Stepnoi Ekspress (Steppe Express), Amanat and others.


