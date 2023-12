NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Well-known journalist Yerzhan Baitiles is appointed as the deputy head of the Secretariat of the Kazakh Secretary of State, the Facebook account of press secretary of the Head of State Berik Uali reads.

Yerzhan Baitiles is an experienced journalist. He worked at the Ak Zhol Kazakhstan, Almaty akshamy, Alty Alash, Ana tili, Yegemen Kazakhstan newspapers.