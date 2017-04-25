Well-known journalist Iskander Amanzhol passed away

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Well-known journalist Iskander has passed away at the age of 62, Kazinform learnt from Ilyas Suleimenov who had posted this information in his Facebook account.

“It is an unbearable grief for the family and relatives, a big loss for our journalists. Such outstanding and brave travelers combining the talent of a scientist-ethnographer, publicist and photo reporter can be counted on the fingers of one hand. He was 62 only…” Ilyas Suleimenov wrote.

Iskander Amanzhol was born June 10, 1955. He was a graduate of the Kazakh State University. In different times, he worked as a journalist for republican editions, Karavan newspaper, Exclusive news portal. He also visited Afghanistan as part of a business trip about which he narrates in a series of his publications including those published on the website of the L.Gumilyov Centre.

His articles can be called a real masterpiece of literature which combines social and political journalism, scientific-ethnographic researches and travel essays.

Iskander Amanzhol authored a number of articles on religious (The Origin of Religions) and political topics, studying nature and consequences of military conflicts.