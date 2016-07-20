EN
    12:20, 20 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Well-known journalist killed in a car explosion in Kiev

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A renowned Russian journalist Pavel Sheremet has died in downtown Kiev when the car he was driving blew up minutes after the engine started.

    According to the reports, the car belonged to his employer, the head of Ukrainskaya Pravda newspaper.

    The explosion took place at about 7:45 am, after the journalist got into the car, started the engine and drove about several dozen meters. 
    The vehicle has burnt out completely.    

    For more information go to Sputniknews.com 

