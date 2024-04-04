Well-known Kazakh journalist Gadilbek Shalakhmetov dies at 81

Well-known Kazakh journalist Gadilbek Shalakhmetov died in Almaty. He was 81, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Journalism Academy.

Gadilbek Shalakhmetov is a publicist, playwright, and academician of the Kazakhstan National Academy of Natural Sciences. Authored more than 300 scientific and op-ed articles.

Born in 1943 in Astrakhan region is a graduate of the Kazakh Polytechnic Institute.

In 2002-2004 took the post of the president of Kazinform Kazakh News Agency.

In 2004-2007 served as the deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

Since 2009 headed the TV, Radio and Communications Department of the Gumilev Eurasian National University.