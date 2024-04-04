EN
    10:00, 04 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Well-known Kazakh journalist Gadilbek Shalakhmetov dies at 81

    Gadilbek Shalakhmetov
    Photo credit: assembly.kz

    Well-known Kazakh journalist Gadilbek Shalakhmetov died in Almaty. He was 81, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Journalism Academy.

    Gadilbek Shalakhmetov is a publicist, playwright, and academician of the Kazakhstan National Academy of Natural Sciences. Authored more than 300 scientific and op-ed articles.

    Born in 1943 in Astrakhan region is a graduate of the Kazakh Polytechnic Institute.

    In 2002-2004 took the post of the president of Kazinform Kazakh News Agency.

    In 2004-2007 served as the deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

    Since 2009 headed the TV, Radio and Communications Department of the Gumilev Eurasian National University.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
