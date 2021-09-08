Well-known Kazakhstani coach Vyacheslav Shapran passed away

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Ex-coach of the volleyball team of Kazakhstan Vyacheslav Shapran died on September 8 at the age of 74, the Kazakh Volleyball Federation’s press service reports.

Vyacheslav Shapran was born on August 21, 1948. In 1970 he graduated from Kazakh Institute of Physical Culture and Sport.

In 2001-2006 he was the head coach of Almaty Rakhat team. Rakhat won Kazakhstan Championship title for 6 times, won Kazakhstan Cup, Asian Championship.

Since 2000 up to 2016 he coached intermittently the women’s team of Kazakhstan.

In 2011-2015 he headed the Zhetyssu volleyball club of Taldykorgan.