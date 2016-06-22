ALMATY. KAZINFORM Well-known Kazakhstani journalist Leila Babayeva passed away in Almaty today.

According to her friends, the journalist has been suffering from lung cancer for the past several years.



The funeral will be held on Friday, June 24, in Almaty.



Leila Babayeva was born in 1964. She is a graduate of the Kazakh State University (al-Farabi Kazakh National University now) and KIMEP. In different years she worked for Kazakhstan, Almaty and 31st TV channels. Her husband - famous journalist Abzal Abenov - died 5 years ago. The couple has three children.