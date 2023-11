ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani journalist and publisher Nurmakhan Orazbekov has passed away in Almaty today after battling a long illness.

Born in 1938 in South Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. Mr. Orazbekov was deputy director of KazTAG agency (Kazinform) and worked as director of Kazakhstan publishing house.