Well-known Kazakhstani music expert Zharkyn Shakarim passes away

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly has extended his condolences to the family and loved ones of well-known Kazakhstani music expert Zharkyn Shakarim, Kazinform reports.

"Well-known music expert and scientist Zharkyn Shakarim passed away at the age of 71. We've lost a well-known kyushi, researcher of Amre Kashaubayev's art who worked for the benefit of the spiritual development of the Kazakh people. I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loves ones," Minister Mukhameiduly posted on Facebook.



Born in 1947 in East Kazakhstan region, Zharkyn Shakarim was a graduate of the Kurmangazy State Conservatory. He was the founder of the folklore ensemble "Sazgen" and Director of the Republican Folk Musical Instruments Museum. Zharkyn Shakarim penned several books dedicated to music.