AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Well-known statesman of Kazakhstan Berdibek Saparbayev passed away at the age of 71, Kazinform reports.

Former governor of Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe and Zhambyl regions, he was also Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Labour of Kazakhstan.

From 2022 he was Chairman of the Board of JSC QazBioPharm National Holding.