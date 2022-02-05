Well-known Kazakhstani writer Abdizhamil Nurpeissov passes away

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Well-known Kazakhstani writer Abdizhamil Nurpeissov passed away, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The writer will be laid to rest in Almaty, First Deputy Chairman of the Kazakhstan Writers’ Union Akbergen Elgezek confirmed.

Born on 22 October 1924 in Kzyl-Orda region, Abdizhamil Nurpeissov was a graduate of the Gorky Literary Institute in Moscow. He penned his first big novel – called ‘Kurlyandiya’(Courland) - during his institute years.

After graduation, he worked at Zhuldyz magazine and was a consultant at the Kazakhstan Writers Union.

His second big work – a trilogy called ‘Krov i pot’ (Blood and sweat) was very popular and was translated into French, German, Spanish and other languages.