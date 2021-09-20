EN
    14:04, 20 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Well-known poet and writer Rafael Niyazbek passed away

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Well-known poet and writer of Kazakhstan Rafael Niyazbek passed away at the age of 78, Kazinform reports.

    Rafael Niyazbek was born on March 24 in 1943 in the village of Tamabek, Talassky district, Zhambyl region. In 1978 he graduated from the Kazakh National University.

    In 1967 started working at the Kazakh Radio. In 1971-1977 worked as the editor in the Zhuldyz journal, in 1977-1991 in the Zhazushy publishing house.


