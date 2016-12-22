Well-known scientist becomes rector of Karaganda State Technical University

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan Sagadiyev has introduced new rector of the Karaganda State Technical University Marat Ibatov to the staff, Kazinform has learnt from the university's press service.

It should be noted that Sergey Ozhigin was named the pro-rector of the university.



Born in 1961, Mr. Ibatov graduated with honors from the Moscow State Automobile and Road Technical University. Right after graduation in 1983, he started working at the Karaganda Polytechnic Institute.



After defending his Candidate thesis at the Moscow State Automobile and Road Technical University in 1991, he became assistant at the Karaganda State Technical University and continued his professional career there.



Ibatov defended his doctorate thesis in 2003 and obtained the title of the Professor from the Ministry of Education and Science two years later.



In 2007-2008 he took up the post of the pro-rector of the Karaganda State Technical University.



He was appointed as rector of the Karaganda State Industrial University in 2012.