Well-known stuntman and Nomad Stunts artist dies in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A well-known stuntman and Nomad Stunts artist Murat Mukashev died in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

«I can't believe … But today, July 5, Murat Mukashev has passed away,» the Instagram post of his friend Yerden Telemissov reads. He added that his friend caught the disease a week ago. The last three days he had fever and trouble breathing. He suffered from pneumonia.

Murat Mukashev was born in Almaty in 1968. He graduated from the industrial college. Mukashev participated in My home on green hills (1958), The reverse side (2009), Who are you, Mr Ka? (2010), Aisha (2011), Marco Polo (the U.S., 2014), McMafia (the U.S., 2017).