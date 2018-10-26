Wendeng in Kazinform's eyes: a symphony of nature, people and industry

WENDENG. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's reporter in China Sadyk Akizhanov along with journalists from China, Mongolia and Russia participated in "Shandong in foreign media's eyes - Accessing Wendeng" media trip to Wendeng.

Wendeng has unique advantages in its location and resources, plays an important role in the opening-up strategy of Shandong province and the "One Belt, One Road" initiative.

Picturesque Wendeng

Wendeng has a history of more than 1,400 years, located in the east of the Shandong Peninsula. The natural scenery is beautiful and the climate is pleasant. The air quality rate is 95%, and the urban greening rate is 45%. There are four famous mountains in Wendeng. Kunyu Mountain, the National Forest Park, is known as the "ancestor of the immortal mountain on the sea".



Shengjing Mountain is the birthplace of Taoist Quanzhen School. The natural Laozi stone statue is vivid. The Stone Carvings of the Tao-te Ching are listed as the national key cultural and historical relics. Tianfu Mountain is a provincial forest park, the first shot of the Jiaodong Anti-Japanese War started here, and more than 130 Wendeng generals were nurtured here for the Republic. Huilong Mountain is the hometown of Li Longwang, who was the representative of Loyalty and filial piety, benevolence and righteousness, and is listed as a national intangible cultural heritage.



Rural tourism

Wendeng comprehensively promotes the rural tourism development pattern of "one brand, one key in one town, and one famous village in one town", and integrates the villages of Wutong'an, Ruanzaolin, Sanbanshi, and Liudusi into a model of village tourism in Kunyu Mountain.







Wutong'an Village is located in the heart of the "Cherry Valley", it is a national beautiful country. Wutong'an Village is committed to creating the "Fengqi Valley" brand, building Kunyu pavilion, party construction demonstration site. The old houses in the village are renovated and the traditional residential style of north China is preserved. Wutong'an Village promotes the renovation of rural settlements, improves the infrastructure of the village, builds sewage treatment plants, and paves pebbles and natural stones on the roads to create an ecological environment in which people and nature are in harmony.





The Capital of American Ginseng

In the early 1980s, Wendeng began to introduce American ginseng. After nearly 40 years of development, Wendeng has become China's largest main producing area of American ginseng. The planting area of American ginseng is 3666.7 ha, and the annual output area is 1,000 hectares, accounting for more than 60% of the national total output and about 23% of the world's total output.



"Wendeng American ginseng" was approved as a national geographical indication certification mark, and was listed in the 2015 China Brand Value List. It was also included into the list of the most popular agricultural products in the country in 2017. It ranked third in the list of Chinese agricultural brand value list with 4.064 billion yuan.



In recent years, Wendeng has established a strategic alliance of American ginseng industrial technology innovation with the unique resources of American ginseng, and launched a series of deep-processing products of American ginseng, which are popular in the market, such as American ginseng cell disruption powder, American ginseng lozenge and American ginseng coffee. China's first American ginseng circulation and traceability platform has been established. At present, the whole quality traceability system from American ginseng seeds to ginseng products is fully implemented in Wendeng.

Last year, Wendeng built China's first American ginseng trading center to provide services and sales platform for farmers, and to provide quality products for the customers.







Wendeng built the American Ginseng Cultural Center, which combines the development origin, cultivation techniques, dietary functions, health culture, products display and experience exchange of American ginseng. It has become an important window for Wendeng's "Ginseng Culture" to be displayed. Wendeng created the full-length novel Red Ginseng Flower which is adapted to TV series to further enhance the influence of American ginseng. Zhangjiachan Town has deeply excavated the cultural connotation of American ginseng and refined its creative culture. It has developed a series of American ginseng cultural products, and strives to build a small American ginseng town featuring high-end health care, leisure, and cultural and creative folklore.

The Capital of hot spring in China



Wendeng is also a well-known "capital of hot spring" in China. There are 5 high-quality hot springs. The two hot spring resorts, Tangbo and Tianmu, are national 4A-level scenic spots.







For example, Tianmu Hot Spring Area includes outdoor forest health-keeping hot springs and indoor hot spring spas. There are 66 indoor and outdoor special hot spring soup pools; the outdoor hot spring area with northern features a semi-enclosed warm corridor to allow guests to satisfy different health-keeping demands.



Jiaodong Flower Bobo

Bobo are wheat buns that are four or even six times larger than mantou, a staple in North China. Skilled housewives can make bobo into the shapes of different animals and figures with various poses, and decorate them with red jujubes and colorful flowers. Local people call them "big bobo" or "flower bobo". This kind of plump bobo looks like an exquisite handicraft, showing the food culture and aesthetic pursuit of the local people.



It is hard to know when Jiaodong bobo first appeared. In ancient times it was used for worship. People usually steam bobo to celebrate special occasions such as the Spring Festival, weddings and birthdays, as the word for "steam" is pronounced "zheng" in Chinese, indicating life's fortune will rise.



The hometown of the Lu Embroidery



Wendeng is honored as "the hometown of Lu embroidery". Lu embroidery is one of the earliest embroidered species recorded in China's historical documents. It is one of the "eight famous embroidery" in China and is an important part of the long-standing embroidery culture of the Chinese nation. The embroidery not only includes clothing and daily essentials, but also decorative ornamental art. Due to Wendeng's special geographical location, a Western drawnwork process combined with "Irish lace" is widely circulated among the people. After the interpretation of folk traditional Lu embroidery artists in Wendeng area, a kind of "drawnwork embroidery" art, which is made of white linen or cotton and linen blended fabrics, has been born with beautiful style and rich local characteristics.



Wendeng Lu embroidery is an embroidery technique of Chinese and Western art. At the end of the Qing Dynasty, with the large-scale entry of Western culture in China, an embroidery process that combines the western lace decoration technique with the traditional embroidery technique - the drawnwork into Wendeng's Lu embroidery market, enabled Wendeng Lu embroidery to develop rapidly. By the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th century, Lu embroidery skills were spread throughout all the villages.



Wendeng Lu embroidery has experienced the changes of hand embroidery, sewing machine embroidery, universal machine embroidery and computer embroidery until today's shuttle computer embroidery, which recorded the imprint of the times.

On September 27, 2009, Lu embroidery was listed as the second batch of intangible cultural heritage in Shandong Province. Wendeng Lu embroidery has won many gold medals in China's Light Industry Expo and World Expo. It is called the fine art of Chinese arts and crafts.



Intelligent Manufacturing in Wendeng

Innovation injects the strong kinetic energy to the intelligent manufacturing in Wendeng. The core role of innovation is being strengthened, innovation-driven strategies are being implemented vigorously. The promotion of incubator agglomeration and upgrading projects and enterprise R & D platform upgrades are both being accelerated in Wendeng. "One Base and Four Centers" have been established, they are New Kinetic Energy Entrepreneurship and Innovation Bases, Weihai Branch of Global Innovation Center, Silk Road Economic and Trade Cooperation Promotion Center, New and Old Kinetic Energy Conversion Research Center, and New Kinetic Energy Entrepreneurship and Innovation Training Center.





Wendeng's Government issued the Work Plan on Major Projects of Replacing Old Growth Drivers With New Ones, identified 70 key tasks and 118 major projects of Replacing Old Growth Drivers With New Ones, and assisted actively to obtain financial support for policies at all levels. The Wendeng "Elite Program" has been implemented, and 15 supporting rules have been formulated to improve the policy framework for the admission of talents, and to promote the all-round construction driving-force of talents supporting Intelligent Manufacturing in Wendeng.



Two leading manufacturers of Wendeng are Maxpower Tool Group and Tianrun Crankshaft Company. The first is China's largest manufacturer of adjustable wrenches (40% of the domestic market) and the second is the largest professional manufacturer of auto parts and components in China.



The continuous upgrading of industrial enterprises and the constant introduction of intelligent projects have brought the overall level of industrial equipment, intelligent manufacturing capabilities and scale merits in Wendeng District to a new level.