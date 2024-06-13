We’re keen on developing interparliamentary ties with Malaysia, Kazakh Senate Speaker

Speaker of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev held a meeting with Acting Chairman of the Senate of Malaysia Nur Jazlan Mohamed to discuss prospects for further enhancement of interparliamentary ties, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the upper chamber of the Kazakh parliament.

As Kazakh Senate Chairman Ashimbayev said, Malaysia is a key political and economic partner of Kazakhstan in Southeast Asia. The official visit of Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim to Kazakhstan in May this year gave a strong impetus to the further promotion of bilateral ties between the countries. Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called the meeting with Anwar Ibrahim ‘historic’.

In this regard, Ashimbayev and Nur Jazlan Mohamed drew attention to the importance of further enhancing interparliamentary ties.

We’re keen on developing interparliamentary ties with Malaysia. Kazakhstan-Malaysia friendship groups in both parliaments serve as the key mechanism of cooperation, said Ashimbayev, suggesting to hold joint events to discuss and promote different aspects of the relations between the two countries.

The sides discussed the achievements and prospects in the trade and economic field and investment cooperation as well as exchanged proposals on implementing joint projects, including expanding cultural and education ties, took place.

We’re interested in promoting trade and economic cooperation with Malaysia. Opportunities for cooperation in the field of services, finance, production, agriculture, food production and construction are growing. The Kazakh Senate is ready to actively support enhancement of this cooperation at the legislative level. I believe that an active role of the parliaments will contribute to greater bilateral relations, said the Kazakh Senate Chairman.

In addition, Speaker Ashimbayev briefed his interlocutor on the realization of the reforms underway in Kazakhstan upon the initiative of the Kazakh President, highlighting the measures for establishing a new economic model of the country.

For his part, Nur Jazlan Mohamed noted the effectiveness of the political and social and economic transformations in Kazakhstan and expressed interest in deepening interparliamentary contacts.