00:32, 23 June 2016 | GMT +6
West Ham in talks with Juventus over deal for Italy striker Simone Zaza
LONDON. KAZINFORM The Italy striker Simone Zaza, right, in action against Sweden at the European Championship in France. Photograph: Pascal Pavani/AFP/Getty Images
West Ham United are preparing a bid for the Juventus and Italy striker Simone Zaza, believed to be in the region of €20m (£15m).
The Premier League club face stiff competition from Wolfsburg among others, with the German side having already submitted an offer of €25m up front.Juventus are holding out for €30m.
West Ham officials are due to hold talks today with Juventus in an attempt to structure a deal. The player has a contract with the Turin club until 2020 but the manager, Massilimiano Allegri, is planning a shake-up of his forward line with Alvaro Morata rejoining Real Madrid after two years with Juventus.
Photograph: Pascal Pavani/AFP/Getty Images
