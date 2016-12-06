EN
    08:45, 06 December 2016 | GMT +6

    West Ham interested in FC Astana midfielder Maksimovic

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Serbian midfielder Nemanja Maksimovic who currently plays for FC Astana may sign with West Ham, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    West Ham are believed to be interested in a £1.6m January move for the 21-year-old midfielder.

    Maksimovic has also attracted the interest of Manchester United and a number of other European clubs.

    His contract with FC Astana expires in June 2017. Maksimovic doesn't rule out the chance he will leave the club after that.

