    13:38, 25 December 2020 | GMT +6

    West Kazakhstan region out of ‘yellow zone’

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of today, West Kazakhstan region has moved to the ‘green zone’ in terms of number of the COVID-19 cases, Kazinform reports.

    As of Decemebr 25, the only area remaining in the ‘red zone’ is Atyrau region.

    The ‘yellow zone’ includes the city of Almaty as well as Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions

    The rest of the regions are in the ‘green zone’.

    Earlier chief state health officer of Nur-Sultan city Zhanna Praliyeva saids the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, remains in the ‘yellow zone’.


