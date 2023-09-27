EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:55, 27 September 2023 | GMT +6

    West Kazakhstan to start selling saiga meat

    Saiga antelopes
    Photo: Kazinform

    Two companies of West Kazakhstan region will begin selling saiga meat legally, Kazinform reports.

    One company is based in Zhanakala district, and another is in Akzhaiyk district.

    According to Nurlan Rakhymzhanov, chief of the forestry and wildlife protection department, experts of Zhangir Khan Agrarian and Technical University have compiled a justification statement, under which the number of  saiga antelopes in the region should not exceed 500,000-600,000. To date, their number is about 1 million 800 thousand.

    The increased number of saiga antelopes may lead to crops damage and negatively affect the ecological situation in the region.

    On September 19, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources decreed to include saigas into the list of animals subject to regulation.

    “The animals will be driven into corral nets and will be kept there. Nobody will shoot them. This work is set to being in the first decade of October,” Rakhymzhanov added.

    Tags:
    West Kazakhstan region Environment
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Author
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!