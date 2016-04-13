EN
    16:05, 13 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Western Europe-Western China int'l transit corridor: 457 km to go (PHOTO)

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The Western Europe - Western China international transit corridor is almost complete, there are only 457 kilometers left to go, chairman of the Motorways Committee of the Ministry of Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mr. Mereke Pshembayev said Wednesday.

    "The corridor will be commissioned in late 2016. Three sections of the corridor, namely Almaty-Khorgos, Shymkent-Tashkent and Shymkent-Zhambyl region, are currently under construction," Mr. Pshembayev revealed.

    He stressed, according to the World Bank, the launch of the corridor will increase the volume of freight traffic 2.5 times.

    Recall that the Western Europe - Western China international transit corridor crossing the territory of Kazakhstan is 2,787 kilometers long.

