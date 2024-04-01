Western France on red alert due to flood risk

The western French department Indre-et-Loire remains on red alert Monday due to flood risk, according to the country’s weather authority, Meteo France, Anadolu reports.

The French towns and rivers in western France were flooded over the weekend, and residents were evacuated, according to local media.

Rescuers continue searching for a kayaker who went missing in the flooded La Vienne river on Saturday, the La Depeche newspaper reported.

La Vienne rose on Sunday evening up to 5.24 meters (17.19 feet), and the Creuse river rose to 6.78 meters, surpassing the record in 1982.