Western regions only to enjoy sunny weather Feb 10

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Foggy weather, snowfall, blizzards and strong wind are forecast in most regions of Kazakhstan. Heavy snowfall is expected in mountainous areas of southern regions. Western regions only will have sunny weather on this day.

According to Kazhydromet, snow drift and nighttime wind speed increase are predicted for Akmola region.

Fog and ice slick as well as strong wind are expected in Almaty region.

Zhambyl region will be hit by blizzards and strong gusts of wind up to 15-20m/s, sometimes reaching 23-28m/s and exceeding 30m/s in south-western parts. Ice slick is expected in the region too.

Blizzards and fog, ice slick and strong wind are forecast in South Kazakhstan region.

Fog will descend in some areas of Kyzylorda region.

Snow drift, fog and strong wind will spread across Kostanay region.

Blizzards will strike North Kazakhstan region at night with gusts of wind to reach 15-20m/s.

Stiff wind and blizzard are forecast in Pavlodar region.

Karaganda region will be hit by blizzards and stiff wind too. Fog is expected there as well.

Blizzards and ice slick are forecast for the East Kazakhstan region. Gusts of wind will rise to 17-22m/s, sometimes to 28m/s.